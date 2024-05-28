Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Easter Trading Debacle As Local Policies Lapse

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 9:17 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Seven local councils have allowed their Easter Sunday trading policies to lapse.

This information was discovered by ACT MP Cameron Luxton and reported by RNZ today.

"A law change in 2016 gave local councils the option to set their own Easter Sunday trading policies, on the condition that they must review those rules within five years of implementation," explains Mr Luxton. "Failing that, the policies are revoked after another two years.

"ACT has been made aware of seven councils that have allowed Easter Trading policies to lapse, perhaps unwittingly. And in six of those cases, the policies lapsed prior to Easter Sunday on 31 March 2024, meaning traders this year risked enforcement action from the Labour Inspectorate."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The full list of local Easter Sunday trading policies can be found here.

“It’s always been difficult to keep track of the complicated patchwork of local Easter Trading rules, and now we learn even the councils themselves are struggling to keep up with their obligations under the law,” says Mr Luxton.

“My member’s bill to reform Easter Trading would restore simplicity and sanity to the law, replacing local policies with a nationwide setting in which businesses and workers can choose for themselves whether to trade.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 