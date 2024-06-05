New Zealand And Niue Mark Special Milestone

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi have agreed to enhance the special relationship that exists between their two countries, as Niue marks 50 years of self-government in free association with New Zealand.

Mr Luxon and Mr Tagelagi held formal talks this morning and released a Joint Statement to signify their first official meeting in Niue. The two leaders emphasised the enduring nature of the unique constitutional arrangement, and the strong people, social and economic connections it fosters.

“New Zealand and Niue share a close bond and it’s been great to sit down with Premier Tagelagi to discuss areas of cooperation and our mutual priorities,” Mr Luxon says.

“Our work with Niue extends across sectors including health, education, and infrastructure resilience.”

Mr Luxon announced, in recognition of the 50th anniversary, that New Zealand will invest NZ$20.5 million in a new, large scale energy project, which will enable Niue to generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

“Premier Tagelagi has talked to me about the importance of a resilient energy system that reduces Niue’s reliance on expensive diesel to reduce the cost of living for Niueans, while also bringing down greenhouse emissions.

“This project will achieve that and ensure better energy security in the face of more destructive weather events,” Mr Luxon says.

New Zealand will also commit NZ$2 million to the Niue Ocean Wide Trust (NOW), which aims to develop a resilient blue economy and ensure long term ocean conservation and climate resilience.

Funding for these initiatives comes from New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation programme.

