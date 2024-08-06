Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Delivers On Overdue Christchurch ED Unit

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Shane Reti
Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says delivery of a long overdue Emergency Observation Unit for Christchurch Hospital will reduce admissions, free up valuable resources across the hospital and help deliver on shorter stays in Emergency Departments.

The unit is a short stay area inside the wider Emergency Department, providing extended care when extra time is needed before a decision is made to either discharge or admit.

“Having a dedicated unit will allow Christchurch ED staff to assess patients more safely, efficiently and comfortably. It also reduces overcrowding in the ED, which is better for patient care and better for staff,” says Dr Reti.

“This unit should have been able to open alongside a new ED back in 2020, but its staffing wasn’t prioritised by successive Labour ministers or in the then District Health Board or Health New Zealand’s subsequent internal budgeting.

“This is exactly what I expect Health NZ to focus on in future: delivering on frontline services to improve outcomes for both patients and staff.

“Its opening will make a real difference to the people of Christchurch - having an Observation Unit eases strain on ED by bridging the gap between emergency care and full hospital admission.

“Being able to provide a period of extended observation within the ED helps free up beds on inpatient wards for those who are very unwell and for planned care, while also alleviating congestion in the main ED so it can operate more efficiently and safely.

“It will also improve patient experience. Patients admitted will be more comfortable in a quieter environment, allowing for further monitoring, treatment, investigations, and expert input as needed.

“We know there are still pressures on the Christchurch ED and this is just one tool in the toolkit to provide better care. However I’m very pleased it’s now operational.

“Our target is to deliver 95 per cent of patients being admitted, discharged or transferred from an emergency department within six hours – initiatives like this will help deliver on that.

“I agree with clinicians that observation rooms should form an ongoing part of Health NZ’s workplan to deliver faster ED times at other sites,” says Dr Reti.

 

Notes:

  • The Emergency Observation Unit has twelve beds and additional doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants have been employed to staff the space.
  • One of the busiest Emergency Departments in Australasia, the Christchurch Hospital ED sees upwards of 400 patients a day and is the main trauma centre for the South Island.
  • Additional funding to operationalise and staff the unit is $4.2million.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 