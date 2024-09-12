Survivors Invited To Abuse In Care National Apology

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

With two months until the national apology to survivors of abuse in care, expressions of interest have opened for survivors wanting to attend.

“The Prime Minister will deliver a national apology on Tuesday 12 November in Parliament. It will be a very significant day for survivors, their families, whānau and support networks.

“As a country, we will formally acknowledge the tremendous harm and the failings of state and faith-based institutions that was perpetuated across New Zealand over decades,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

“The Government’s priority is to ensure as many survivors as possible can attend an apology event.”

Due to the limited space available in Parliament, the public apology will be live streamed to the Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington, and the Christchurch Town Hall.

Survivors of abuse in care and one support person can register their interest to attend Parliament or the event closest to their home address.

“Costs associated with travelling to all apology events will be covered, including one night of accommodation for those travelling from outside of an event city. Food costs will also be covered.

“Travel assistance will be provided in forms of air travel, petrol vouchers, gift cards, and train and bus tickets. For survivors who prefer to use their own transport, costs will be reimbursed,” Ms Stanford says.

“On November 12, we will also detail more of our response to the Royal Commission’s final report. As a Government, we are committed to responding with the respect and dignity it deserves.”

Notes:

To register –

Phone: 0800 717 017 (8:30am - 4:30pm Monday – Friday)

Email: contact@abuseinquiryresponse.govt.nz

Registration is from Thursday, 12 September to Monday 30 September.

If demand for a specific location is more than the space available, a balloting process will be undertaken. Everyone who expresses interest in attending an event will be notified by 12 October.

As many survivors of abuse in care may have never disclosed their abuse, there will be no verification process undertaken for the expressions of interest. The system will be operated on a trust basis. We ask New Zealanders leave attendance at the events for survivors and their supporters.

© Scoop Media

