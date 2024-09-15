New Priorities To Protect Future Of Conservation

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

Toitū te marae a Tāne Mahuta me Hineahuone, toitū te marae a Tangaroa me Hinemoana, toitū te taiao, toitū te tangata.

The Government has introduced clear priorities to modernise Te Papa Atawhai - The Department of Conservation’s protection of our natural taonga.

“Te Papa Atawhai manages nearly a third of our majestic country and protects some of the world’s most iconic landscapes while facing significant financial and environmental challenges,” Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka says.

“I have set four clear priorities to enhance the care and protection of Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural environment and historic and cultural heritage. These are:

Target investment into high-value conservation outcomes . Our mahi will identify and strengthen protection of high value conservation areas that deliver the best outcomes for biodiversity and recreation.

. Our mahi will identify and strengthen protection of high value conservation areas that deliver the best outcomes for biodiversity and recreation. Generate new revenue and recalibrate costs . We will strengthen conservation efforts by generating new revenue and improving outcomes from our investments in conservation.

. We will strengthen conservation efforts by generating new revenue and improving outcomes from our investments in conservation. Strengthen relationships with Iwi/hapū for better conservation outcomes . We will work closer with Iwi/hapū and others to meet our Tiriti o Waitangi - Treaty of Waitangi settlement commitments and achieve shared goals for conservation and kaitiakitanga.

. We will work closer with Iwi/hapū and others to meet our Tiriti o Waitangi - Treaty of Waitangi settlement commitments and achieve shared goals for conservation and kaitiakitanga. Fix concession processes. We will reduce red tape to make it easier for businesses, researchers and others to undertake mahi and other activities on Public Conservation Land.

“We are supporting the delivery of the Government’s goals to rebuild the economy, deliver better public services, and tackle environmental issues like climate change.

“We aim to encourage more visits by tourists and New Zealanders to our iconic landscapes, to activate more commercial opportunities on Public Conservation Land, and to ultimately enhance biodiversity across our country.

“To achieve this in our mahi, we need to simplify conservation management rules, focus on high conservation value work, generate more sustainable revenue streams while controlling costs, and better partner with Iwi/hapū, communities and business to drive greater opportunities for conservation.

“We encourage all New Zealanders to celebrate this year’s Conservation Week and take action for nature.

“By pruning regulation, growing revenue and nurturing the things that matter most, we are securing a future for biodiversity that all New Zealanders can be proud of.”

