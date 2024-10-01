Government’s Q3 Action Plan Delivers For Rangitīkei

The Government’s Q3 Action Plan has delivered critical improvements for communities in the Rangitīkei and across New Zealand says Suze Redmayne, MP for Rangitīkei.

“Our Government promised to restore law and order, and the Q3 Action Plan has delivered on that promise. We’ve passed four major laws that crack down on criminal activity and give Police stronger powers to tackle gangs, and introduced reforms ensuring offenders face tougher sentencing,” says Ms Redmayne.

“This means that in Rangitīkei residents will feel safer knowing that Police are better equipped to protect our community from serious crime.

“In addition to strengthening law and order, we’ve also taken significant steps to rebuild the economy. The $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund will tackle the infrastructure deficit across the country. This will create new jobs and stimulate local economies.

“We’ve introduced key reforms in education, including a new draft curriculum for English and Maths. This, along with the launch of the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) system, will help ensure more children in the Rangitīkei are attending school regularly and receiving a better education.

“The Government has also outlined its plan to achieve five key health targets, focusing on faster cancer treatments and improved child immunisation rates. These changes will have a direct positive impact on local families, ensuring they have access to the healthcare they need.

“Looking ahead to Q4, the Government will introduce stronger measures for youth offenders, which is a critical step in reducing youth crime in the Rangitīkei and across the country. We’re also rolling out free breast cancer screening for women up to age 74, ensuring more women can access vital healthcare services.

“As we continue to focus on rebuilding the economy, more infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked to bring further development and opportunities to our region,” Ms Redmayne says.

“I’m proud of the work the Government is doing to make the Rangitīkei safer, stronger, and more prosperous. We are committed to continuing this progress in the months ahead.”



