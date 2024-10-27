Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Resources Minister Jones Heads To International Mining Conference

Sunday, 27 October 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones
Minister for Resources

Resources Minister Shane Jones will speak at Australia's largest annual mining event in Sydney this week to mark New Zealand’s return to the international industry stage.

Mr Jones will attend the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) where he will update the sector’s most influential players on the work the Coalition Government is doing to move New Zealand’s mining sector from open for business to doing business.

“This Government is committed to utilising our mineral reserves to boost regional opportunities and jobs, increase our self-sufficiency, improve energy security and resilience, and drive our export-led focus for economic recovery,” Mr Jones says.

“Our focus is firmly on laying the foundations for an enduring, strategic approach to how we develop our mineral wealth. We have made significant progress through initiatives like our draft Minerals Strategy, the draft Critical Minerals List and the GNS Minerals Potential of New Zealand report.

“Momentum is building but to unlock our natural resource opportunities, we need to rebuild international investor confidence in our mining sector, which means we need to be proactive and visible on the international stage.

“I’m delighted that I have the opportunity to update potential operators and investors at such a pivotal moment and my message to them is simple - we are taking an active, deliberate and co-ordinated approach to move our resources sector from open for business to doing business. We are looking for responsible operators who want to partner with us to realise our minerals potential.”

Mr Jones will also meet industry leaders and investors, as well as government representatives.

He leaves for Sydney on 28 October and returns on 31 October.

