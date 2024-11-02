Members To Address Global Issues & Examine Parliamentary Democracy At 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference In NSW

Members of Parliament will be discussing the course for resilient democracy at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) New South Wales Branch this week.

Led by Hon Carmel Sepuloni (CPA Executive Committee member), Hon Willie Jackson, Dana Kirkpatrick, Dr Lawrence Xu-Nan, and Clerk of the House Dr David Wilson will be attending from 3 – 8 November.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is an opportunity for Commonwealth Parliaments from around the world to come together to address the critical issues facing today’s Parliaments. The flagship event will bring together over 700 Parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision makers for this unique conference.

The main theme for the conference is ‘Engage, Empower, Sustain: Charting the Course for Resilient Democracy’. The conference will explore a wide range of workshop topics from the use of artificial intelligence and technology; the security of MPs; ending human trafficking; combatting discrimination legislation; supporting LGBT+ and people with disabilities to participate in Parliaments; to engaging with indigenous peoples.

During the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, there will also be a number of additional conferences and meetings including: 40th CPA Small Branches Conference; 8th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference; meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD) network; the CPA General Assembly and meetings of the CPA Executive Committee; and the 58th Society of Clerks at the Table (SOCATT) meetings.

The 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), is taking place from 3 – 8 November in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). Information about the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) can be found at the CPA website www.cpahq.org/67-cpc.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) exists to develop, promote and support Parliamentarians and their staff to identify benchmarks of good governance and to implement the enduring values of the Commonwealth. The CPA is an international community of almost 180 Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth’s commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance. For more information visit www.cpahq.org.

