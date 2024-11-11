Crown Observer Appointed To Wellington City Council

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Local Government

Experienced local government practitioner Lindsay McKenzie has been appointed as a Crown Observer to Wellington City Council, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Wellington City Council is facing significant challenges in delivering services to its community, while balancing its debt and insurance obligations,” Mr Brown says.

“The decision to appoint a Crown Observer was not one that I took lightly. However, my assessment is that the financial and behavioural challenges facing the Council represent a significant problem as set out in Part 10 of the Local Government Act 2002. I have decided a Crown Observer is necessary to better enable Wellington City Council to address their problems and allow me to monitor their progress in doing so.

“I have appointed Lindsay McKenzie as Crown Observer for a term commencing 13 November 2024. Mr McKenzie will conclude his term on 31 July 2025 or earlier if appropriate.

“Mr McKenzie is the former Chief Executive Officer of Tasman District Council and Gisborne District Council. He has significant governance and senior leadership experience in local government.

“When Invercargill City Council was facing governance issues, Mr McKenzie was called upon as an external appointee to support its governance performance improvement programme. He also has strong financial acumen, which is reflected in his current appointment as an Independent Member of the Nelson City Council Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.

“Mr McKenzie will provide the support and advice necessary to assist the Council as it delivers an amended Long-Term Plan that works for the city, its ratepayers, and communities,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

The Crown Observer’s role is to provide advice and guidance to the Council Chief Executive and senior management team on how best to support elected Council members. The Crown Observer does not have a decision-making role and will not be involved in decision-making, other than offering guidance or advice. The decision makers are the democratically elected Mayor and Councillors. The Council must cooperate with the Crown Observer so that the Terms of Reference can be fulfilled.

The Council will be responsible for the costs of this appointment, including the Crown Observer’s remuneration and expenses.

The Terms of Reference are available here.

