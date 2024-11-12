Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Clarifying The Protection Of Disabled People In Care

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice

The Government is amending the Crimes Act to ensure the protection of disabled people in care is made more explicit, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“As part of the Government’s response to the recommendations of the Abuse in Care Royal Commission, the word ‘disability’ is being added to the definition of ‘vulnerable adult’ in the Crimes Act.

“It comes as part of the Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill which was passed its first reading in Parliament today.

“This will make it abundantly clear that someone caring for a disabled adult, who cannot remove themselves from care, has a specific statutory duty towards them.

“This means the carer, whether that’s a professional carer, or a family member, or someone else, must provide that person with necessaries and protect them from injury.

“This is not to say everyone who is disabled, elderly or sick is vulnerable. These are adults who are vulnerable because they cannot remove themselves from care.

“I am pleased to implement that recommendation and remove any potential for doubt about whether these laws protect disabled people in care.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 