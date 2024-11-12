Clarifying The Protection Of Disabled People In Care

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

The Government is amending the Crimes Act to ensure the protection of disabled people in care is made more explicit, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“As part of the Government’s response to the recommendations of the Abuse in Care Royal Commission, the word ‘disability’ is being added to the definition of ‘vulnerable adult’ in the Crimes Act.

“It comes as part of the Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill which was passed its first reading in Parliament today.

“This will make it abundantly clear that someone caring for a disabled adult, who cannot remove themselves from care, has a specific statutory duty towards them.

“This means the carer, whether that’s a professional carer, or a family member, or someone else, must provide that person with necessaries and protect them from injury.

“This is not to say everyone who is disabled, elderly or sick is vulnerable. These are adults who are vulnerable because they cannot remove themselves from care.

“I am pleased to implement that recommendation and remove any potential for doubt about whether these laws protect disabled people in care.”

