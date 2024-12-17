ACT Welcomes Bill To Restore Flexibility To Local Housing Development

ACT Leader and MP for Epsom David Seymour is welcoming the first-reading passage of the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill. The Bill advances an ACT coalition commitment to make Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) optional for councils.

“Progress on this legislation means local communities, who deserve a say in their planning laws, can breathe easy. Elected councils up and down the country have opposed MDRS, and now we’re making it entirely their choice,” says Seymour.

“MDRS forced councils to zone for blocks of three three-storey units. These could have been built one metre from your boundary, with floor to ceiling windows on the third floor looking into your living room.

“ACT was the first party to campaign to make MDRS optional for councils, and with New Zealanders’ support we’ve delivered common sense through our coalition agreement.

“We’re now proud to be addressing the real challenge of infrastructure. If we want councils to approve housing, we need to give them the financing tools, the incentives, and the regulatory space to install the pipes and the roads needed to support development.

“ACT has proposed to introduce a GST-sharing scheme that would provide councils with more resources to cope with a growing population. Our coalition agreement commits to considering this as a financial incentive for councils.”

The Bill sent to select committee today includes a range of other amendments to the Resource Management Act supported by ACT.

“The Bill implements maximum consent processing timeframes for energy and infrastructure projects. It makes aquaculture easier. It enables more efficient responses to natural hazards. It introduces system change to reduce uncertainty in consenting and clarify what planning law is meant to achieve," says Seymour.

“All of this works to make our planning system more flexible, more responsive to local needs, and more welcoming of productive activity. We’re empowering New Zealanders to build better livelihoods for themselves.”

© Scoop Media

