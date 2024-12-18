New Zealand To Assist Vanuatu On Earthquake Response

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand is providing Vanuatu assistance following yesterday's devastating earthquake, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

"Vanuatu is a member of our Pacific family and we are supporting it in this time of acute need," Mr Peters says.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu, and we will be doing all we can to help.

"A New Zealand military surveillance plane is due to fly above Vanuatu this morning, to help assess the damage caused by the earthquake," Mr Peters says.

"We are also offering to send an urban search and rescue team and relief supplies to Vanuatu later today, once the airport in Port Vila has re-opened. New Zealand emergency medical, civil defence, consular and humanitarian officials will also deploy as part of this operation.”

New Zealand will provide further support, as requested by Vanuatu, working closely with our partners Australia and France, Mr Peters says.

"With communications still badly affected as a result of the earthquake, it is going to take some time to work through with Vanuatu what assistance it needs in the days ahead.”

New Zealanders in Vanuatu in need of consular assistance are encouraged to contact the 24/7 emergency consular line on +64 99 20 20 20 as soon as they are able.

“We will continue to assess how best to assist New Zealanders in Vanuatu, who are encouraged to follow guidance provided by local authorities,” Mr Peters says.

