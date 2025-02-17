$30 Million To Support Conservation Tourism

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

The Government is investing $30 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to fund more than a dozen projects to boost biodiversity and the tourist economy, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

“Tourism is a key economic driver, and nature is our biggest draw card for international tourists,” says Mr Potaka.

“Improving tourism infrastructure is good for the economy, and investing in conservation tourism is a win win.

“Around 50 per cent of visitors cite natural landscapes and environment as their primary reason for traveling, and about 50 per cent of international tourists visit national parks.

“While visitor satisfaction remains high, work is needed to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand continues to deliver on its promise to visitors.”

To manage pressures at Aotearoa New Zealand’s most popular visitor sites, the Government is investing $11 million including:

Upgrades to huts, car parks and facilities at Aoraki Mt Cook, Rangitoto Island and Motutapu Island

Safety upgrades to 116 cable structures including suspension and swing bridges

Investment at Goat Island / Te Hāwere a Maki to improve beach access, carparking, and reflect the area’s significant cultural heritage.

“These investments will help deliver a top-notch visitor experience at some of our most popular natural heritage sites.

“Some will complement the Hauraki Gulf Bill that will deliver the highest ever level of environmental protection for this precious moana when it passes later this year.

"New Zealand's first marine reserve, Goat Island / Te Hāwere a Maki (Cape Rodney – Ōkakari Point), will be 50 years old later this year. It is among the top 10 most visited natural heritage areas with 350,000 visitors per year and has real potential for improved visitor experiences," says Mr Potaka.

“The benefits this will bring to the shops in Leigh, Matakana, and the surrounding area can be substantial.

“Today’s announcement follows the Government’s launching of a new campaign to gear-up tourism for 2025 by encouraging Australians to pick New Zealand for their next holiday. We are also supporting the continued development of Māori tourism, which now contributes more than $1 billion a year to New Zealand’s economic growth,” Mr Potaka says.

The Government is investing $19 million from the IVL into protecting biodiversity by reducing the spread of predators and invasive plant species. Investments include:

Stopping the spread of wallabies and managing deer and goat populations in National Parks and popular visitor areas to allow nature to thrive

Targeted predator control to protect native species especially the critically endangered Southern Dotterel birds in Rakiura National Park

Stopping and removing wilding pines from our iconic landscapes.

“By expanding predator control, we will improve the protection of critically endangered species in national parks and grow the number of iconic birds for visitors to enjoy.

“Wallabies have a terrible impact on indigenous forests such as at the popular Lakes Tarawera and Okataina, and down in Canterbury.

“These investments funded from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy will deliver better visitor experiences and improved environmental outcomes and ultimately provide a boost for sustainable tourism and growth,” Mr Potaka says.

The funding covers work across the next three years and comes from money raised under the previous $35 IVL rate.

Notes:

Conservation projects funded by the IVL for 3 years from 24/25

Project Funding over three years (24-25 to 26/27) Addressing pressures at our popular visitor sites Summer visitor pressures: Improved experience for visitors at popular sites by providing increased levels of service. $0.9m (over two years) Cape Rodney – Ōkakari Point Marine Reserve (Goat Island / Te Hāwere-a-Maki): An improved experience for visitors reflective of an Icon site with significant cultural heritage $2m (over two years) Te Motutapu ā Taikehu (Motutapu Island): An improved campground and ablution block at Home Bay and upgraded wharf $1m (over two years) Rangitoto (Peretū): An improved visitor experience with upgraded visitor arrival area. $0.5m (over one year) Safety of visitor structures: Confidence that 116 high-use cable structures (e.g. bridges and wire crossings) in popular areas are well maintained $6.4m (over three years) TOTAL VISITOR SPEND (over three years) $10.8m Improving biodiversity in national parks and other key visitor destinations Expanding landscape scale predator control: Protection of critically endangered species in national parks, with increased number of iconic birds in national parks, increasing the likelihood of visitors experiencing them. $9.5m (over three years) Deer and goat management in national parks and popular visitor areas: Reduction in the impact of deer on biodiversity in Fiordland and Central North Island through collaboration with the hunting sector. $3.5m (over three years) Stop the spread and remove wilding conifers from iconic landscapes: Wilding conifers are controlled at iconic landscape sites, increasing the biodiversity and scenic value of these places, and ensuring the land is productive. Reduces long-term costs for land managers. $3.5m (over one year) Manage weeds at iconic visitor sites: A reduction in transformational weed populations in the Hauraki Gulf Islands, leading to healthier island ecosystems and improving biodiversity and scenic value for visitors. $1.5m (over three years) Stop the spread of wallabies into iconic landscapes: Stopping spread of wallabies, resulting in improved structure of indigenous forests. $1m (over two years) TOTAL BIODIVERSITY SPEND (over three years) $19m TOTAL $29.8m

