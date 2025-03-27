Social Worker Legislation Strengthens Professional Oversight

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

New legislation passed in Parliament highlights the influential role social workers play in communities around New Zealand, supporting some of the most under-served and vulnerable members of our society.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston says the Social Workers Registration Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading, puts safety at the forefront.

“Through this legislation we are tightening up a number of significant matters, including the process where social workers accused of wrongdoing may now be stood down before a formal investigation or criminal proceeding has started, reducing risk to vulnerable members of the public,” Louise Upston says.

“Overall, the six policy changes and 10 technical amendments included in the legislation will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the wider Act.

“Each change separately has a small impact, but together, they strengthen protections and operations.

“They also build on wider changes to the way social workers are governed, professionalising the workforce across the board.

“For example, social workers all now need to formally register with the Social Workers Registration Board, and hold a practicing certificate, which must be renewed each year.

“In this way, we increase transparency within the profession and put its important status alongside similar professions in health, teaching and law, which all have mandatory registration.

“It is crucial we have a workforce of social workers who are able to serve increasingly complex and diverse needs. I recognise the hard work and stressful situations they frequently find themselves in, and the need for professional protections too,” Louise Upston says.

The Bill under debate had been prepared in response to the Social Workers Registration Board’s 2020 review of the Social Workers Registration Legislation Act.

“The 16 amendments passed today provide fit-for-purpose occupational regulation — an important part of ensuring the safety of both social workers and the public throughout New Zealand.

“These changes will help achieve better regulatory oversight, clarity for the workers themselves, and protections for the public,” Louise Upston says.

