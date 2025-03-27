Regional Tourism Boosts Drive International Growth

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Autumn and winter international visitor numbers are being boosted by six new regional initiatives, taking tourists beyond traditional hot spots to see more of New Zealand.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the successful regional tourism organisations will receive a total of $3 million for short, sharp campaigns across regional New Zealand.

“I’m pleased to announce support for six successful initiatives, ranging from the top of the North to the bottom of the South Island. There’s again a strong focus on the Australian market, with one setting its sights on North America,” Louise Upston says.

“The successful bids are:

$600,000 for a top of the North initiative led by RotoruaNZ

$600,000 for a central North Island and Nelson / Marlborough initiative led by WellingtonNZ

$600,000 for a central South Island initiative led by ChristchurchNZ for a winter-focused marketing campaign

$170,000 for a top of the South initiative led by Development West Coast

$350,000 for a lower South Island initiative led by Great South

$680,000 for a nation-wide initiative, led by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, focused on the North American market.

“I’m thrilled to see tourism businesses working together with councils and communities to get in behind this. We want tourists travelling across New Zealand, so they’re aware of everything New Zealand has to offer.

“Every café selling a coffee, every motel getting a booking and every attraction that’s visited will feel the benefit from increased visitor numbers.”

The Regional Tourism Boost contestable fund opened in February with applicants encouraged to collaborate to attract more international visitors to their wider regions over autumn and winter.

It’s part of Tourism Boost, developed by the Government in partnership with industry to support an immediate growth in visitor numbers.

“This regional activity, alongside our previously announced Australia campaign and funding to encourage more business events, will continue to boost tourism and drive economic growth.

“This is a year of opportunity for tourism. The numbers are already tracking up and 2025 is our chance to further reinforce its value to a humming, vibrant country, where we welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime,” Louise Upston says.

Notes:

A project map is attached here.

Specifics details of the funding are: $600,000 for a top of the North initiative led by RotoruaNZ for new promotional activities to build on their 2EASY2BOOK campaign targeting Australians $600,000 for a central North Island and Nelson / Marlborough initiative led by WellingtonNZ for promotional activities to visit Wellington and surrounding regions. $600,000 for a central South Island initiative led by ChristchurchNZ for a winter-focused marketing campaign encouraging Australians to travel to the Canterbury and West Coast regions. $170,000 for a top of the South initiative led by Development West Coast for promotional activities encouraging Australians to visit for luxury experiences. $350,000 for a lower South Island initiative led by Great South for a marketing campaign encouraging Australians to travel from the Gold Coast. $680,000 for a nation-wide initiative, led by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, for promotional activities encouraging North Americans to visit and disperse around New Zealand.

Funding comes from the International Conservation and Tourism Visitor Levy.

Organisations were able to apply for funding for existing or new activities that could be delivered between April and July 2025, in order to increase visitation over the Autumn/Winter season.

