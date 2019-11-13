Billion dollar deficits at DHBs show need for sector reforms
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 1:14 pm
New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
DHBs need significant
reforms to ensure the future health of taxpayers, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says “Unless DHBs are
reformed, big health sector deficits will continue
to grow and impoverish taxpayers as the population ages.
Instead of kicking the can down the road, the Government
should make urgent changes."
“There are a range of
inefficiencies in the current system that need focus from
DHBs. Missed specialist appointments cost taxpayers $29
million in 2016/17, for example. Adverse drug reaction
treatment cost taxpayers $280 million between 2015/16 and
2017/18.”
“In addition to reigning in costs, the
Government should amend rules on board appointments by
allowing the Minister to appoint more board members and
tying board remuneration to performance. DHB amalgamation
would also cut administrative costs, freeing up more money
for core health services.”
These proposals come from a
series of Taxpayers’ Union reports focused on the
health sector, released in July, which are available here.
