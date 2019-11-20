Child rights advocates pleased with Government recommitment

Save the Children are extremely pleased by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement today that the Government will recommit to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Save the Children Advocacy Strategy and Research Director Jacqui Southey said, “We are extremely pleased to hear this news. We thank the Government for listening to this request and committing to ensure child rights are met in our country.”

The UNCRC, adopted 30 years ago, is a landmark human rights treaty that has been signed by 196 countries including every member of the United Nations, except the United States. It was ratified in New Zealand in 1983.

The UNCRC sets the minimum standards and overarching principles by which every society should treat every child and has played a critical role in catalysing progress for children over the last 30 years.

All UN member states were asked to pledge their recommitment to the UNCRC as part of the 30th anniversary.

Ms Southey said, “The Government can now be held to task if they don’t consider child rights when policies are being written. We would like to see greater recognition of child rights in every day life. All children deserve the right to be listened to and be heard, be protected from harm, have healthy food and access to quality health care.”

“We didn’t do this on our own and we would like to thank the 28 organisations who signed the joint request.”

Organisations that signed the letter to Government:

Save the Children NZ

Children’s Rights Alliance Aotearoa

Children’s Commission

UNICEF

Human Rights commission

Barnardos

Amnesty International

Ara Taiohi

CCS Disability Action

Child Fund

Child Poverty Action Group

International Play Association Aotearoa New Zealand

Inspiring Communities

JustSpeak

National Council of Women New Zealand

OMEP

Oxfam New Zealand

Public Health Association

Plunket

Social Services Providers Association

Stand

Talking Trouble NZ

Tearfund NZ

University of Otago Children’s Issues Centre

Variety

World Vision New Zealand

YouthLaw

NZBA – Baby Friendly Aotearoa



