We have something to say… Don't drink and drive.

New Zealand Police, the NZ Transport Agency, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and Wellington Free Ambulance are joining forces on the road tonight to remind people not to drink and drive.

“Our emergency services all witness firsthand the consequences of people driving drunk or drugged, it’s something we wish nobody ever has to see,” says Acting Superintendent Amelia Steel, National Manager for Road Policing.

Dr Andy Swain, Wellington Free Ambulance Medical Director, says looking after yourself and each other is really important.

“We’re here for you if you need us, but making sure you and your family stay safe is the best way you can help.

“We always want people to drive safely by considering their fitness to drive, taking regular breaks, avoiding distractions, and driving to the conditions.

If you do need us, our team of highly trained paramedics will be there providing the best possible care.”

NZ Transport Agency General Manager Safety, Health and Environment Greg Lazzaro says drivers need to think about the consequences of their actions and take responsibility for the decisions they make.

“Drink-driving inflicts a huge amount of pain and suffering on families and communities, and it’s incredibly disappointing that so many people continue to put themselves and others at risk by driving while impaired.

“Aside from the physical harm you can cause to yourself and others on the road, the consequences of a drink-driving charge or conviction can also be disastrous.

There is the very real potential of losing your job, your insurance, and your credibility.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s National Manager Risk Reduction, Roxanne Hilliard says our staff are often first on scene and face the task of getting people out of wreckages, cutting cars apart to rescue potentially trapped occupants and having to possibly extinguish vehicles on fire.

“We encourage motorists to think about the conditions and drive safely this summer.”

Acting Superintendent Amelia Steel says this time of year we want to remind everybody to take care on the roads.

December and January are two of the highest months for fatal crashes.

Last year, 66 people died on the road over December and January.

“Please, if you’re going to drink over the festive season don’t drive.

Always wear your seatbelt and put your phone away, and always drive to the conditions and the speed limit.

“We don’t want to meet you on the road at a crash, or worse; have to tell your family you won’t be coming home ever again.

“Drive safe.”

