Taumata Arowai - a critical step to drinking water safety
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand
Water New Zealand has welcomed the introduction of the
long-awaited legislation to establish a new drinking water
regulator, Taumata Arowai.
Chief Executive John Pfahlert
says the new regulator will be a major step towards ensuring
all New Zealanders get access to safe drinking
water.
“It is now more than three years since the
Havelock North contamination outbreak revealed the systemic
failure of the country’s drinking water system.
“This
legislation, which establishes the regulator as a new
independent Crown entity, clearly sets out to address all
the key concerns raised in the subsequent inquiry into the
campylobacter outbreak.
“We are particularly pleased
that Taumata Arowai will be a standalone Crown entity as
this will ensure that it has the independence and ability to
focus on the important task of ensuring that all drinking
water suppliers, apart from individual households, provide
safe drinking water across New Zealand.
As well as
drinking water, the new regulator will also play an
important role in helping improve the performance of waste
and stormwater discharges.
A second complementary Bill
setting out the duties of water suppliers is due to be
introduced into Parliament early next year.
“We look
forward to further opportunities for input into both pieces
of legislation as they pass through the Parliamentary
process in
2020.”
