Arms Bill changes admission of deep flaws
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 5:10 pm
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners
Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) says the
announcement today of three changes to the Arms Bill should
be the start of a large-scale rewrite, or even eventual
abandonment.
The Finance and Expenditure Select
Committee, which has faced almost total opposition to the
Arms Bill in its public hearings, has announced it intends
to fix three of the most glaring issues; allowing owners not
to update a firearm registry if a change in location is less
than 30 days, providing a notice period before Police can
inspect where an owner is keeping the firearm, and excluding
small and non-exclusive parts from a
registry.
Spokesperson Nicole McKee said the rules being
changed were about some of the most glaring
issues.
“It’s a relief that the Committee has picked
up on some of the practical issues with the draft they were
given.
“The drafting illustrated a lack of understanding
of practical implications for firearms owners trying to
remain compliant, contributing to a breakdown in the
relationship between Police and owners.
McKee said the
changes would have a flow-on effect to other parts of the
Bill.
“The announcements will require a lot of word
changes through-out the Bill, and they cannot be changed
without affecting other parts of the Bill. The effect of
these acknowledgements will ripple throughout this
draft.”
