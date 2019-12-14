Apology to Alexandra Allan
Apology to Alexandra Allan
On Friday December 13, Scoop
published a press release from the Taxpayers Union.
This
contained incorrect information regarding the remuneration
of Alexandra Allan. The item has now been deleted and Scoop
unreservedly apologises to Ms Allan for the distress caused
due to this
publication.
