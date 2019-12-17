PEPANZ welcomes new Climate Change Commission members
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: PEPANZ
The new Climate Change Commission members announced today
have been welcomed by the Petroleum Exploration and
Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).
"The new
Commissioners have an important role ahead in making
evidence-based decisions on the best ways to transition to a
lower emissions world," says PEPANZ Chief Executive John
Carnegie.
"The potential costs to New Zealanders are
enormous so it’s important decisions are made openly and
transparently, based on evidence and clearly weighing
trade-offs.
"It needs to be non-political and
collaborative, listening to different views and making
careful recommendations.
"The Interim Climate Change
Committee did an excellent job when looking at the role of
natural gas in lowering emissions and keeping the price of
electricity down. I’m sure the new Commission will apply
the same rigour to their
work."
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PEPANZ
on InfoPages.
Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>