PEPANZ welcomes new Climate Change Commission members

The new Climate Change Commission members announced today have been welcomed by the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

"The new Commissioners have an important role ahead in making evidence-based decisions on the best ways to transition to a lower emissions world," says PEPANZ Chief Executive John Carnegie.

"The potential costs to New Zealanders are enormous so it’s important decisions are made openly and transparently, based on evidence and clearly weighing trade-offs.

"It needs to be non-political and collaborative, listening to different views and making careful recommendations.

"The Interim Climate Change Committee did an excellent job when looking at the role of natural gas in lowering emissions and keeping the price of electricity down. I’m sure the new Commission will apply the same rigour to their work."

