Have your say on the Inquiry into the 2019 Local Elections

Friday, 20 December 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Have your say on the Inquiry into the 2019 Local Elections and Liquor Licensing Trust Elections, and Recent Energy Trust Elections)

The Justice Committee have opened for submissions on the Inquiry into the 2019 Local Elections and the Liquor Licensing Trust Elections, and Recent Energy Trust Elections.

The terms of reference for the inquiry are:

1) Examine the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of the 2019 local elections, with particular reference to:

a) low voter turnout at local elections

b) liquor licensing trusts

c) the role of council staff during election periods around decisions to release or not release information or any public statements that may be construed to affect the election outcome

d) the issue of disclosure in respect of candidates or elected members with serious criminal convictions

e) any irregularities or problems that could have compromised the fairness of elections.

2) The inquiry will not be investigating allegations of any specific illegal behaviour by any person but is focussed on the issues of general law and administrative procedures.

3) Consult stakeholders and the wider public about the recommendations in the Justice Committee’s report on the 2016 local elections, with particular reference to:

a) the recommendation that the Government consider giving responsibility for running all aspects of local elections to the Electoral Commission

b) the recommendation that the Government consider encouraging or requiring the same voting system to be used in all local elections

c) feedback on the committee’s recommendations on foreign interference.

4) Examine the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of elections for energy trusts held since 2016.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 29 February 2020


