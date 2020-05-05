Support Needed For Those Made Redundant On Working Visas

The Council of Trade Unions is calling on the government to do the right thing and provide emergency benefits for those on temporary working visas who have been made redundant by their employers.

"The legislation is already in place to provide these benefits, under section 63 and 64 of the Social Security Act, but MSD or the Minister of Social Development needs to activate the provisions," said CTU Economist Andrea Black.

"There are a significant number of people in New Zealand on temporary working visas. These people are unable to leave the country."

"Kindness needs to extend to those people who have come to New Zealand from other countries to provide services to New Zealand businesses and now, through no fault of their own, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, are unable to work and unable to return home."

"The legislative framework for caring for these people already exists. We call on the government to enable this to happen," Black said.

© Scoop Media