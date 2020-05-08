Is The Government Really Serious About Protecting Women’s Health?

The New Zealand government now clearly intends to treat the murder of our unborn children as a health service. It was a crime and should remain a crime. However abortion, previously administered by the Justice Department now comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.

Right to Life has received from the Ministry of Health under the Official Information Act a copy of the notification form to be used by abortionists to report an abortion to the Ministry. It is disappointing that the notification form requires very little information (see end of hyperlinked document), and that important information that Right to Life believes is absolutely critical for the health and welfare of women, is not sought.

We reluctantly conclude that the Ministry does not want to collect information that would require the Ministry to be actively involved in protecting the health and welfare of women. We believe that they wish to withhold contentious information on the treatment of women from the scrutiny of Parliament and the public.

Right to Life does not apologise for speaking up in defence of women. We ask the Ministry why the following information is not sought, collated and acted upon. Previously the now disbanded Abortion Supervisory Committee required the woman’s name on the abortion notification. Now the woman is dehumanised, her name is not required, she like her unborn child has become a victim of abortion and simply a statistic.

We make the following observations/raise questions regarding the serious shortfalls that we believe are inherent in the administration of the provisions of the new Act:

The reason for an abortion is now not required. We know that previously 98% of all abortions were done for socio-economic reasons masquerading under the guise of mental health, the grounds used by abortionists to provide abortion on demand. Now that doctors do not feel obliged to lie, why cannot they disclose the reason for killing the child? This is especially important for post 20 week abortions.

Was the woman seeking an abortion because she was a victim of rape or incest? If the girl was under the age of 16 years, sexual intercourse with this girl would be statutory rape. Why is there no requirement in the form for the abortionist to report the alleged crime to the Ministry of Health and the Police?

Why is there no requirement in the form for recording if a woman received pre decision or post abortion counselling and evidence that she declined it?

Why is there no requirement for an abortionist to report the reasons for declining to terminate the life of an unborn child on the form? Is the Ministry assuming that no requests will be declined?

While there is a continuing requirement that complications arising from the abortion and detected prior to discharge after an abortion must be reported, we believe that complications that arise after discharge should also be required to be reported. If a woman ends up in A & E at hospital with a complication following an abortion, the complication and possible admittance to hospital should need to be reported. The fact that complications following abortion have never been recorded add to the myth that abortion is safe and in fact safer than giving birth.

Why is there no provision for reporting that a woman is being coerced into having an abortion and/or has been threatened with violence and abandonment? Overseas studies in the United States reveal that 40% of women are coerced into having an abortion. This is a serious health issue for women. In the United States homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women.

The Abortion Supervisory Committee required that the abortionist encouraged any girl under the age of 16 to consult and seek support from her parents or guardian. There is no reason for the Ministry to discontinue collecting this information. In removing this requirement the Ministry is revealing a shocking lack of regard for the well being of both the girl, her child and her parents.

Right to Life believes that the abortion industry is now being given freedom to operate behind closed doors beyond the scrutiny of Parliament and the public.

