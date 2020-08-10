Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Why Has The Prime Minister Redefined Who Is Human?

Monday, 10 August 2020, 5:15 am
Press Release: Right To Life

The Ministry of Health; "The term unborn child is not a scientific term and does not have a commonly accepted definition."

The Prime Minister said in September 2018, "If you ask me why I'm in politics, my answer will be simple: children."

Right to Life respectfully questions this assertion.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is the first Prime Minister in the history New Zealand who has sought to usurp the authority of the Creator to redefine who is human and the bearer of human rights. In doing so she has sought to usurp the authority of the Creator. Our humanity is a gift from God. Human life begins at conception at which moment we are endowed by our Creator with inalienable human rights, the foundation right being a right to life. Our rights being inalienable they cannot be taken from us, nor may we give them up.

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, as the architect of the anti-life and anti-feminist Abortion Legislation Act 2020 which has redefined the unborn child as a non- human being. Right to Life has to ask why is the child now the property of the mother? Why does It become a human being endowed with a right to life endowed with an inalienable right to life only when it is born? This is a legal fiction that is an affront to the Creator, an offence to women, a violation of the human rights of the child and a crime against humanity. It allows the government to sanction and fund the killing of nearly 13,000 defenceless unborn children each year.

Right to Life submitted to the Prime Minister an Official Information Act request on the 21 April 2020. The request was:

"What medical or biological evidence do you have to prove that the unborn child is not a human being with a right to life until it is born?"

The Prime Minister has refused to answer this important question. The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's office replied on 22 May. "I believe that the information requested is more closely connected with the functions of the Ministry of Justice. Accordingly I have decided under section 14[b] [ii} of the Act transfer the request to the Ministry of Justice." The Ombudsman has advised Right to Life that this is a legal ploy used by Ministers who wish to avoid being accountable.

The Ministry of Justice replied on 10 June. " Information to which your request relates is not held by us but is more closely connected with the functions of the Ministry of Health," your request has been referred to the Ministry of Health. The Acting Deputy Director General of Health, Clare Perry replied on 3rd July.

"The Royal Commission you refer to is now 50 years old." The Law Commission's report to the Minister of Justice on taking abortion out of the Crimes Act and making abortion a health issue,"only uses the term unborn child when referring to existing legislative provisions that include it, as it is not a scientific term and does not have a commonly accepted definition. The term unborn child is not used in recently amended Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion Act 1977 (CS & A Act). The information you are seeking is not held by the Ministry and would need to be created in order to respond to your request."

These disturbing responses are the fruits of a culture of death. A prime Minister who refuses to answer a fundamental question on the humanity of the unborn child. The Minister of Justice who has removed reference to the unborn child and its human rights from legislation specifically drafted for the killing of the child and lastly the Ministry of Health that declares that there is no commonly accepted definition of an unborn child.

Only the triumph of a culture of life based on truth and justice that recognises the dignity of women, the humanity and right to life of our precious unborn can save our nation from this increasing and violent war on women.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme


A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages:
“[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom…on trade, immigration and investment, New Zealand must favour countries who share our values. New Zealand must do its part to reinforce freedom and democracy around the world by diversifying our markets and building stronger relationships with those who share our values... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 