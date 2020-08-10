Why Has The Prime Minister Redefined Who Is Human?

The Ministry of Health; "The term unborn child is not a scientific term and does not have a commonly accepted definition."

The Prime Minister said in September 2018, "If you ask me why I'm in politics, my answer will be simple: children."

Right to Life respectfully questions this assertion.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is the first Prime Minister in the history New Zealand who has sought to usurp the authority of the Creator to redefine who is human and the bearer of human rights. In doing so she has sought to usurp the authority of the Creator. Our humanity is a gift from God. Human life begins at conception at which moment we are endowed by our Creator with inalienable human rights, the foundation right being a right to life. Our rights being inalienable they cannot be taken from us, nor may we give them up.

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, as the architect of the anti-life and anti-feminist Abortion Legislation Act 2020 which has redefined the unborn child as a non- human being. Right to Life has to ask why is the child now the property of the mother? Why does It become a human being endowed with a right to life endowed with an inalienable right to life only when it is born? This is a legal fiction that is an affront to the Creator, an offence to women, a violation of the human rights of the child and a crime against humanity. It allows the government to sanction and fund the killing of nearly 13,000 defenceless unborn children each year.

Right to Life submitted to the Prime Minister an Official Information Act request on the 21 April 2020. The request was:

"What medical or biological evidence do you have to prove that the unborn child is not a human being with a right to life until it is born?"

The Prime Minister has refused to answer this important question. The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's office replied on 22 May. "I believe that the information requested is more closely connected with the functions of the Ministry of Justice. Accordingly I have decided under section 14[b] [ii} of the Act transfer the request to the Ministry of Justice." The Ombudsman has advised Right to Life that this is a legal ploy used by Ministers who wish to avoid being accountable.

The Ministry of Justice replied on 10 June. " Information to which your request relates is not held by us but is more closely connected with the functions of the Ministry of Health," your request has been referred to the Ministry of Health. The Acting Deputy Director General of Health, Clare Perry replied on 3rd July.

"The Royal Commission you refer to is now 50 years old." The Law Commission's report to the Minister of Justice on taking abortion out of the Crimes Act and making abortion a health issue,"only uses the term unborn child when referring to existing legislative provisions that include it, as it is not a scientific term and does not have a commonly accepted definition. The term unborn child is not used in recently amended Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion Act 1977 (CS & A Act). The information you are seeking is not held by the Ministry and would need to be created in order to respond to your request."

These disturbing responses are the fruits of a culture of death. A prime Minister who refuses to answer a fundamental question on the humanity of the unborn child. The Minister of Justice who has removed reference to the unborn child and its human rights from legislation specifically drafted for the killing of the child and lastly the Ministry of Health that declares that there is no commonly accepted definition of an unborn child.

Only the triumph of a culture of life based on truth and justice that recognises the dignity of women, the humanity and right to life of our precious unborn can save our nation from this increasing and violent war on women.

