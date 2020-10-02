New Zealand – Land Of The Long Sweeping Carpet

Is New Zealand witnessing a transparent political interference by an ‘independent’ government department.

Let’s talk about the Elephant in the room or at least the Elephant squarely planted in New Zealand’s parliamentary election process.

On 17 October 2020, New Zealand has its election day, an event that occurs every 3 years.

For New Zealanders who live abroad, international voting begins on 30 September 2020.

On 29 September 2020, New Zealand’s Serious Fraud Office made a media press release to state they were alleging a criminal offence. The matter is allegedly indirectly linked to one of New Zealand’s electoral parties.

Public announcement of an enforcement action is intended to “name and shame”.

Releasing an urgent news release indirectly linked to a political party at a time that is 1 day before election voting commences is quite clearly serious stuff. If there is nothing to justify the urgency, then the Serious Fraud Office have either unknowingly and intentional interfered with New Zealand’s political process.

As an advocate of anti-corruption and former investigator, I am seeking responses from New Zealand’s primary ‘anti-corruption’ agencies in order to obtain their opinion on the matters reported above.

The Serious Fraud Office and Transparency International New Zealand have been approached for comment.

More to come ….

