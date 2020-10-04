Select A Local Candidate On Merit, Not The Colour Of Their Party

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings, independent candidate for Port Waikato believes it is time to ditch the “two ticks” voting practice and vote for a local candidate based on merit, not the colour of their Party.

“What concerns me most, as an Independent candidate seeking the electorate vote, is the “two-ticks” rhetoric that National and Labour continue to trot out. Under MMP voting “two ticks” is a wasted opportunity.”

Cummings says the Port Waikato electorate is considered a safe seat for National but says he is of the view that voters, including traditional National supporters, can outsmart the political spin doctors and lead New Zealand in a new, fresh and exciting way by casting their electorate vote for an independent candidate to represent them and the area.

“The National candidate Andrew Bayly is at number 16 on the National Party list so he will most certainly be back in Parliament for another term. He will be far too busy looking after his portfolio to give local Port Waikato issues the time and energy that they deserve”.

“I realize asking people to cast their vote for an independent candidate is a bold proposition. However, I like to point out that the last person to be directly elected to Parliament as an independent was Winston Peters (1993 Tauranga by-election). Clearly, one MP, an independent MP, can make a significant difference in Parliament”.

“My first action upon being voted as MP for Port Waikato will be to employ four outstanding locals to create a formidable team that will consult and build strong working relationships with our community boards, private sector groups and voluntary sector groups.”

Cummings believes the private and voluntary sector is where the capacity for innovation, creative thought and prosperity comes from.

“I am a strong advocate for free enterprise. I believe we need to continue to stand up for economic and personal freedoms and I will represent the people of Port Waikato in ensuring these are protected regardless of party affiliation.”

