Surgeons Call For Action On Bowel Cancer Screening For Māori
The Royal Australasian
College of Surgeons (RACS) is joining others in calling on
the Government to lower the age range for bowel cancer
screening for Māori. Dr.Maxine Ronald (Ngati
Hine/Ngati Wai), Northland-based General Surgeon and Chair
of RACS’ Indigenous Health Committee, says the New Zealand
national bowel cancer screening programme, currently being
rolled out, does not provide the same levels of health gains
for Māori as it does for non-Māori and non-Pasifika
people. “Māori have a higher incidence of bowel cancer at
ages 50 to 59 compared to non-Māori. And Māori have a
lower rate of bowel cancer in the screening population. The
bowel screening program age range is deliberately designed
to fail to detect bowel cancer for a large proportion of
Māori and is perfectly poised to perpetuate bowel cancer
inequities for Māori.” She said the Ministry of
Health has long understood, through its own bowel cancer
data and expert opinion it has received regularly, the
importance of extending the minimum age for equitable bowel
screening to Māori and Pasifika. This opinion is provided
by the Cancer Control Agency advisory council, a range of
expert groups and by extensive community engagement and
feedback. “I would struggle to find a better current
example of systemic and institutional racism – evidenced
by inaction in the face of evidence-based, appropriately
consulted, community-driven need.” The Ministry of
Health has cited a number of reasons for not lowering the
screening age, including pressure on colonoscopy resources,
focus on other screening programs such as lung cancer where
Māori are significantly over represented and increasing
risk of invasive procedures for a well population.
“However, the numbers of extra colonoscopies required to
lower the screening age for Maori and Pacific, are around
1000 extra per year- or one extra per week per District
Health Board. “The official rationale for not
lowering the age range shows there is always an excuse which
requires Māori and Pasifika to compromise and this is yet
another example of the Ministry declining to take a
pro-equity response and upholding institutional
racism.” The Indigenous Health Committee has issued
a statement (attached), ‘Systemic Racism as Inaction in
the Face of Need’ to support its call for
action. The statement refers to data that shows Māori
are over-represented in cancer registrations and overall
mortality. The Māori cancer registration rate is 430 per
100,000 compared with 320 per 100,000 for non-Māori. Cancer
death rates are 188 per 100,000 of the Māori population,
compared with 110 per 100,000 of the non-Māori population.
‘This disparity cannot be explained away by socioeconomic
status, co-morbidity or consent to treatment as has been
claimed previously. Institutional racism is a known
important determinant of health, and is a major cause of
health inequities between Māori and non-Māori in New
Zealand.’
The
Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) is joining
others in calling on the Government to lower the age range
for bowel cancer screening for
Māori.
The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) is joining others in calling on the Government to lower the age range for bowel cancer screening for Māori.
Dr.Maxine Ronald (Ngati Hine/Ngati Wai), Northland-based General Surgeon and Chair of RACS’ Indigenous Health Committee, says the New Zealand national bowel cancer screening programme, currently being rolled out, does not provide the same levels of health gains for Māori as it does for non-Māori and non-Pasifika people. “Māori have a higher incidence of bowel cancer at ages 50 to 59 compared to non-Māori. And Māori have a lower rate of bowel cancer in the screening population. The bowel screening program age range is deliberately designed to fail to detect bowel cancer for a large proportion of Māori and is perfectly poised to perpetuate bowel cancer inequities for Māori.”
She said the Ministry of Health has long understood, through its own bowel cancer data and expert opinion it has received regularly, the importance of extending the minimum age for equitable bowel screening to Māori and Pasifika. This opinion is provided by the Cancer Control Agency advisory council, a range of expert groups and by extensive community engagement and feedback.
“I would struggle to find a better current example of systemic and institutional racism – evidenced by inaction in the face of evidence-based, appropriately consulted, community-driven need.”
The Ministry of Health has cited a number of reasons for not lowering the screening age, including pressure on colonoscopy resources, focus on other screening programs such as lung cancer where Māori are significantly over represented and increasing risk of invasive procedures for a well population. “However, the numbers of extra colonoscopies required to lower the screening age for Maori and Pacific, are around 1000 extra per year- or one extra per week per District Health Board.
“The official rationale for not lowering the age range shows there is always an excuse which requires Māori and Pasifika to compromise and this is yet another example of the Ministry declining to take a pro-equity response and upholding institutional racism.”
The Indigenous Health Committee has issued a statement (attached), ‘Systemic Racism as Inaction in the Face of Need’ to support its call for action.
The statement refers to data that shows Māori are over-represented in cancer registrations and overall mortality. The Māori cancer registration rate is 430 per 100,000 compared with 320 per 100,000 for non-Māori. Cancer death rates are 188 per 100,000 of the Māori population, compared with 110 per 100,000 of the non-Māori population. ‘This disparity cannot be explained away by socioeconomic status, co-morbidity or consent to treatment as has been claimed previously. Institutional racism is a known important determinant of health, and is a major cause of health inequities between Māori and non-Māori in New Zealand.’