Labour-led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing and create decent jobs.

With the highest voter turnout in twenty years, the public overwhelmingly endorsed parties that promise to invest in public and community services and reform industrial relations law to protect ordinary working people.

"We are thrilled to see New Zealanders rally in support of transforming our country for the better. Too many diverse communities have been neglected or abandoned for too long, and on Saturday the people of this land made it crystal clear they want that to change now," says Erin Polaczuk, PSA National Secretary.

"A new day can dawn for women workers, Māori and Pasefika, those who can’t afford homes and those who can’t find jobs. A government committed to wellbeing can not only help those in need, it can change the rules and empower them to rise with their own strength."

As incoming Ministers are confirmed, the PSA will seek to arrange meetings with New Zealand’s political leaders and discuss key priorities for the union’s 77,000 members.

The union is strongly focused on settling equal pay claims for groups such as DHB and public service admin workers, NGO social service workers and library assistants, who receive less pay and respect than they deserve because they are mostly women.

Pay transparency is an important requirement to challenge historic and deep inequalities faced by women, ethnic minorities and disabled people, and the PSA looks forward to engaging with the new government to ensure transparency is available to all workers.

"New Zealanders want equality for women, Māori and Pasefika in the workplace and throughout wider society, as evidenced by the fact these groups were voted into our parliament in record numbers," says PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"Public and private sector workers have common interests and benefit from common solutions. We all need pay transparency, to expose and eliminate the discrimination which thrives in darkness. We all need secure jobs, fair pay and safe working conditions. As economic hardship continues to bite for so many, our new government has a strong mandate to step in wherever necessary and ensure no one is left behind."

