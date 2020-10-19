Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour-led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

Monday, 19 October 2020, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing and create decent jobs.

With the highest voter turnout in twenty years, the public overwhelmingly endorsed parties that promise to invest in public and community services and reform industrial relations law to protect ordinary working people.

"We are thrilled to see New Zealanders rally in support of transforming our country for the better. Too many diverse communities have been neglected or abandoned for too long, and on Saturday the people of this land made it crystal clear they want that to change now," says Erin Polaczuk, PSA National Secretary.

"A new day can dawn for women workers, Māori and Pasefika, those who can’t afford homes and those who can’t find jobs. A government committed to wellbeing can not only help those in need, it can change the rules and empower them to rise with their own strength."

As incoming Ministers are confirmed, the PSA will seek to arrange meetings with New Zealand’s political leaders and discuss key priorities for the union’s 77,000 members.

The union is strongly focused on settling equal pay claims for groups such as DHB and public service admin workers, NGO social service workers and library assistants, who receive less pay and respect than they deserve because they are mostly women.

Pay transparency is an important requirement to challenge historic and deep inequalities faced by women, ethnic minorities and disabled people, and the PSA looks forward to engaging with the new government to ensure transparency is available to all workers.

"New Zealanders want equality for women, Māori and Pasefika in the workplace and throughout wider society, as evidenced by the fact these groups were voted into our parliament in record numbers," says PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"Public and private sector workers have common interests and benefit from common solutions. We all need pay transparency, to expose and eliminate the discrimination which thrives in darkness. We all need secure jobs, fair pay and safe working conditions. As economic hardship continues to bite for so many, our new government has a strong mandate to step in wherever necessary and ensure no one is left behind."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 