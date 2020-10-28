Kiwi Based Tech-Company Puts Individuals In The Driver’s Seat For Climate Change

New research shows that the current Covid crisis is making people more aware of the impending effects of the climate crisis and are keen to leverage their purchasing power to support businesses that are supporting the fight against climate change.

New Zealand based tech company CarbonClick recently launched their e-commerce platform that lets retailers easily add a green button to their store and give their customers the power to offset their purchase at checkout.

“Climate change is referred to as the nuclear free moment of our generation, and this new research shows that people are desperate for a way to do their bit. CarbonClick gives every person a simple way to make a meaningful contribution to the battle against climate change. While many companies around the world are working actively on solutions, what’s unique about CarbonClick is that when you press the

Green Button

you help fund intergenerational projects that will have a long term impact on combating climate change” says CEO Dave Rouse.

CarbonClicks business model was given the nod of approval by the market after a recent round of capital raising was over subscribed, raising $1.85 million.

The rise in climate conscious consumers are behind the rapid uptake of CarbonClick’s platform which saw over 450 business in 31 countries install their carbon offset plugin. CarbonClick’s ability to meet this growing demand to allow consumers and businesses alike to make tangible contributions to combating the climate crisis has been rewarded by green investors.

Consumers can view the specific projects their contribution is helping to fund. These are the very best gold standard projects that will have a long term impact, including the planting of native forests in Taranaki and wind farm projects offshore.

The tree planting & conservation offsets alone will contribute to the planting of hundreds of thousands of trees over the next 12 months, protecting jobs and creating future eco-tourism job opportunities and beautiful spaces for future generations to enjoy.

Rouse says “We have worked hard over the past 12 months building and refining our revolutionary technology that empowers consumers and puts them in the front seat in the battle against climate change”, says CEO Dave Rouse. “We have ambitious plans both in New Zealand and international markets. We are very optimistic about the future for both the business and the planet. Our team has set a target to drawdown 100,000 tonnes of carbon over the next 12 months by partnering with some of the biggest e-commerce retailers in the world.”

Rouse identifies this as outstanding e-commerce opportunity; “With the prohibitive cost of developing this technology in house, the great opportunity for CarbonClick is to partner with retailers to support the values of their customers and deliver real impacts. The more offsets are

made at checkout – the more we are supporting important climate change projects that remove carbon in our precious atmosphere.

