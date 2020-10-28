Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi Based Tech-Company Puts Individuals In The Driver’s Seat For Climate Change

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: CarbonClick

View launch video here

New research shows that the current Covid crisis is making people more aware of the impending effects of the climate crisis and are keen to leverage their purchasing power to support businesses that are supporting the fight against climate change.

New Zealand based tech company CarbonClick recently launched their e-commerce platform that lets retailers easily add a green button to their store and give their customers the power to offset their purchase at checkout.

“Climate change is referred to as the nuclear free moment of our generation, and this new research shows that people are desperate for a way to do their bit. CarbonClick gives every person a simple way to make a meaningful contribution to the battle against climate change. While many companies around the world are working actively on solutions, what’s unique about CarbonClick is that when you press the

Green Button

you help fund intergenerational projects that will have a long term impact on combating climate change” says CEO Dave Rouse.

CarbonClicks business model was given the nod of approval by the market after a recent round of capital raising was over subscribed, raising $1.85 million.

The rise in climate conscious consumers are behind the rapid uptake of CarbonClick’s platform which saw over 450 business in 31 countries install their carbon offset plugin. CarbonClick’s ability to meet this growing demand to allow consumers and businesses alike to make tangible contributions to combating the climate crisis has been rewarded by green investors.

Consumers can view the specific projects their contribution is helping to fund. These are the very best gold standard projects that will have a long term impact, including the planting of native forests in Taranaki and wind farm projects offshore.

The tree planting & conservation offsets alone will contribute to the planting of hundreds of thousands of trees over the next 12 months, protecting jobs and creating future eco-tourism job opportunities and beautiful spaces for future generations to enjoy.

Rouse says “We have worked hard over the past 12 months building and refining our revolutionary technology that empowers consumers and puts them in the front seat in the battle against climate change”, says CEO Dave Rouse. “We have ambitious plans both in New Zealand and international markets. We are very optimistic about the future for both the business and the planet. Our team has set a target to drawdown 100,000 tonnes of carbon over the next 12 months by partnering with some of the biggest e-commerce retailers in the world.”

Rouse identifies this as outstanding e-commerce opportunity; “With the prohibitive cost of developing this technology in house, the great opportunity for CarbonClick is to partner with retailers to support the values of their customers and deliver real impacts. The more offsets are

made at checkout – the more we are supporting important climate change projects that remove carbon in our precious atmosphere.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CarbonClick on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 