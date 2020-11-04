Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Royal Commission: Update 21

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The Royal Commission welcomes a change to the Terms of Reference that guide this inquiry.

From today, the title of this inquiry has been gazetted as the Royal Commission into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019. This is a change from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019.

“We are pleased the Government accepted our request to update this important detail. This is significant as it recognises the attack as a terrorist attack. It also fulfils the wishes of many of the affected whānau of the 51 shuhada, and the survivors and witnesses of the terrorist attack and their whānau. Many we spoke to specifically asked for this change,” says Commissioner Sir William Young.

On 27 August 2020, the individual responsible for the terrorist attack was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act.

“We welcome this change, which sees the Terms of Reference updated to reflect the gravity of what happened on 15 March 2019. This was not a random attack, it was a terrorist attack,” says Commissioner Jacqui Caine.

The Royal Commission is on track for finalising its report and delivering it to the Governor-General on 26 November 2020. The Governor-General will in turn present the final report to the Minister of Internal Affairs. The Inquiries Act 2013 provides that the Minister must present the report to Parliament as soon as practicable.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 