Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Firearms Register Won’t Stop Gang Scum

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Police Association is naïve if it believes a firearms register will stop gang violence”, says ACT’s Firearms Reform Spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“A person who shoots at a police officer, or anyone for that matter, is scum. Gangs and criminals didn’t hand in their firearms during the buyback and won’t register their guns either.

“Incidents like the one in Whangarei yesterday are taking place because the Government has spent the last two years getting tough on the wrong people.

“The Government is cracking down on licensed firearms owners when it’s gang behaviour that’s out of control. To blame LFOs for the actions of criminals is a cop out.

“There are several serious problems with a register.

“It’s likely to be inaccurate. The Auditor-General found that the recently abolished E-Category firearms register was already out by at least 10 percent.

“A register could create a security risk if the details of where and what type of firearms are stored is leaked to criminals, potentially putting 250,000 people in danger. Security of data has already been compromised several times over recent months.

“Then there’s the problem of adverse selection. The most dangerous people are not going to register their firearms.

“The Police Association needs to answer the question of whether the firearms used in gang shootings still have their serial numbers on them. Police data says that, of the 3,000 firearms seized in the last year, only 1,500 had serial numbers on them.

“We need real solutions. ACT will hit the gangs where it hurts.

“ACT will amend the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized to help make our frontline Police and communities safer.

“Under our proposal, if an illegal firearm is found in the possession of a known gang member at a property where an illegal operation is taking place, authorities will not be required to meet the current legal tests. The discovery of an illegal firearm can be used to fast-track the seizure of assets.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 