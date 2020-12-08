Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Election Promise To Security Guards Fulfilled

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:52 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is pleased that the Government has fulfilled an election promise to provide for better employment protections for security guards.

"Past experience has shown that security guards are a vulnerable workforce susceptible to significant changes in employment terms and conditions. When contracts for security services change hands the people working as security guards have been extremely vulnerable. This law change means that security guards will better protected at work," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"It is great to see the Government acting swiftly on this election promise. We look forward to working with the Government to ensure the other important improvements to working life are made as quickly as possible. The process of increasing sick leave has already begun and we also need urgent attention given to the implementation of Fair Pay Agreements," Wagstaff said.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

