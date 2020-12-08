Election Promise To Security Guards Fulfilled
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:52 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions
The Council of Trade Unions is pleased that the
Government has fulfilled an election promise to provide for
better employment protections for security
guards.
"Past experience has shown that security
guards are a vulnerable workforce susceptible to significant
changes in employment terms and conditions. When contracts
for security services change hands the people working as
security guards have been extremely vulnerable. This law
change means that security guards will better protected at
work," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.
"It is
great to see the Government acting swiftly on this election
promise. We look forward to working with the Government to
ensure the other important improvements to working life are
made as quickly as possible. The process of increasing sick
leave has already begun and we also need urgent attention
given to the implementation of Fair Pay Agreements,"
Wagstaff
said.
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Gordon Campbell: On Werewolf's Best Music Of 2020
Sure, New Zealand’s pandemic experience hasn’t been anything like the horror show it has been elsewhere. Yet the Covid anxiety levels were still high enough to undermine a lot of the creative resolutions many of us took into lockdown: read that good book, learn Spanish, teach yourself coding etc Most of that didn’t happen. All praise therefore to the remarkable artists who produced such a lot of great work in 2020 despite the virus, and despite the anxiety from losing their ability to tour, and earn a living... More>>