Have Your Say On The Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee has called for submissions on the Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Bill.

The bill seeks to improve processes for transferring and allocating aquaculture settlement assets to iwi. It proposes to do this by amending sections of the Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act 2004.

Some iwi have experienced delays in receiving their aquaculture settlement assets from the trustee, Te Ohu Kai Moana Trustee Limited. The bill seeks to improve the allocation and transfer process by:

· ensuring that iwi can access their aquaculture settlement assets within an appropriate timeframe

· improving how the Crown carries out its aquaculture settlement obligations

· protecting the interests of iwi who do not wish to claim their aquaculture settlement assets

· supporting iwi aquaculture aspirations as well as further supporting the growth of the aquaculture industry.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Sunday 7 February 2021.

