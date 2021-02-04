Governor-General Enters The Head Of State Debate

The Governor-General has entered the head of state debate in an interview with TVNZ’s Re: news, released yesterday.

“This is the first time a sitting Governor-General has expressed their views on the head of state debate,” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic - Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“In the interview, Dame Patsy states that New Zealand has retained the monarchy because of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. In response, Māori Party MP Rawiri Waititi correctly states though that the Treaty relationship would continue with a New Zealand head of state” added Mr Holden.

“Iwi and hapū know that the reality of the Treaty partnership nowadays is Māori dealing with the Beehive, not Buckingham Palace” added Mr Holden.

Dr Dean Knight, constitutional adviser to New Zealand Republic added “We welcome Dame Patsy joining the korero on the head of state, even if that is unusual for a sitting Governor-General. When she does so, she must fairly represent the inevitable constitutional position — elevating the Governor-General to Head of State but otherwise keeping everything else the same.”

NOTES

The full interview can be found here:

https://www.renews.co.nz/should-aotearoa-cut-ties-with-the-queen

More information on the Treaty relationship with a New Zealand head of state can be found here:

https://www.republic.org.nz/treaty

