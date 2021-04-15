Urgent Press Release Regarding Terrorist Seeking Judicial Review: FIANZ

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) is not surprised by the recent developments regarding the terrorist seeking a judicial review. The terrorist is following the same pattern as previous convicted terrorists in Europe and Canada.

We are however most surprised that the media has named the terrorist and are giving him the profile coverage that he has always sought. Some media also designating him as just a shooter is denigrating the memories of the 51 martyrs and the 40 others who were bullet wounded. We request the fourth estate not to name him nor sensationalize the news item. This is incumbent of a responsible fourth estate.

The terrorist is using the same modus of the Oslo terrorist, who also questioned his prison conditions but failed. A similar modus was also used by the Quebec terrorist. We have no doubts that the terrorist has plans to drag this affair, particularly for the sake of the media and in the process waste millions on top of the over $2.6 million for just the court case.

What is particularly useful to note about the demeanor of this terrorist is that it is no coincidence that he has raised this review to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, which is no doubt placing much more added mental stress on the victims.

We again request the media not to name the terrorist or sensationalize his feeble attempt to seek publicity, said Ibrar Sheikh, President of FIANZ.

