Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Predator Free Projects Receive New Funding

Friday, 16 April 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Predator Free NZ

Predator Free 2050 Limited has announced new investments in predator free projects around the country.

Existing projects in Taranaki, Waiheke and Dunedin, a new project in Te Urewera, and a feasibility study on Aotea Great Barrier Island will benefit from funding through the Jobs for Nature (Mahi mō te Taiao) programme.

"We’re excited to support communities and iwi wanting to protect biodiversity and build skills and careers in conservation," says Predator Free 2050 Limited Chief Executive Abbie Reynolds.

The Tūhoe-led Te Urewera project, to remove predators from islands and peninsulas around Lake Waikaremoana, will receive a $1.65m funding contribution to ally Tūhoe investment in this area and support the development of 10 permanent jobs.

The community-based Te Korowai o Waiheke Project will receive $700,000 to accelerate the first stage of a rat eradication programme - the pilot. Seven new jobs in technical support and community liaison roles are being recruited.

Six jobs have been created to accelerate the Towards Predator-Free Taranaki Project led by Taranaki Regional Council. Work in the Kaitake zero possum zone and in urban and rural areas will benefit from $750,000 in new funding.

Predator Free Dunedin, a conservation collective of 22 organisations, will receive $150,000 to begin fundraising, communications and planning for an extension of its zero-possum area and to pilot stoat eradication on the Otago Peninsula.

Tū Mai Toanga, a collaborative project on Aotea Great Barrier Island, receives funding for four roles to assist with initial feasibility work on options for rat and feral cat removal. Predator Free 2050 Limited joins Auckland Council as a funder of Tū Mai Taonga, which was initiated by the Aotea Conservation Park Advisory Committee, with support from the Department of Conservation, sanctuaries and conservation groups. Predator Free 2050 Limited will provide up to $3m in co-funding over four years to create additional jobs, subject to the feasibility study identifying a well-supported and viable pathway for predator removal.

"These projects are about enabling iwi and communities to protect and bring back native wildlife to where they live and work. We are seeing the return of species like robins and kākā when predators are removed and have the prospect of returning kiwi to places where they have been missing for generations. These Jobs for Nature investments are also designed to create lasting cultural, social and economic benefits," says Abbie Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Predator Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 