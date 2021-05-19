Human Rights Group Calls On New Zealand MPs To Recognise Palestinian Statehood

As the systemic violence and repression by Israel against Palestinians escalates, the people of New Zealand are urging our government to take positive steps to protect the rights, livelihoods and lives of Palestinian civilians.

Over the weekend many hundreds of people took to the streets in rallies held in every major centre of population in Aotearoa – and all over the world – to call on governments to pressure Israel to stop the killing of innocent Palestinian civilians, including children.

At the time of writing, in the crowded, besieged enclave of Gaza, 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children. One thousand five hundred Palestinians have been wounded and hundreds of Palestinian family homes have been reduced to rubble by rockets fired from F16 fighter planes.

Following a public rally in Cuba Street last Saturday, Wellington Palestine will be taking a call to action to the steps of Parliament this Wednesday the 19th of May from 1.00 PM till 2.00 PM. We are inviting MPs to tell the New Zealand public how they will use their role as an elected representative to call on Israel to halt its war crimes and human rights abuses.

Our call to action asks our government, and all elected representatives, to:

Condemn Israel’s military action in Gaza

Condemn the suppression of protest in Israel and the Occupied Territories

Reaffirm New Zealand’s opposition to Israel's illegal settlement activities

Support the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israeli war crimes

Commit to supporting the non-violent, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement

Recognise Palestinian Statehood

The rally will be addressed by Nadia Abu-Shanab of Wellington Palestine and Marilyn Garson of Alternative Jewish Voices.

© Scoop Media

