Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Human Rights Group Calls On New Zealand MPs To Recognise Palestinian Statehood

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 5:15 am
Press Release: Wellington Palestine

As the systemic violence and repression by Israel against Palestinians escalates, the people of New Zealand are urging our government to take positive steps to protect the rights, livelihoods and lives of Palestinian civilians.

Over the weekend many hundreds of people took to the streets in rallies held in every major centre of population in Aotearoa – and all over the world – to call on governments to pressure Israel to stop the killing of innocent Palestinian civilians, including children.

At the time of writing, in the crowded, besieged enclave of Gaza, 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children. One thousand five hundred Palestinians have been wounded and hundreds of Palestinian family homes have been reduced to rubble by rockets fired from F16 fighter planes.

Following a public rally in Cuba Street last Saturday, Wellington Palestine will be taking a call to action to the steps of Parliament this Wednesday the 19th of May from 1.00 PM till 2.00 PM. We are inviting MPs to tell the New Zealand public how they will use their role as an elected representative to call on Israel to halt its war crimes and human rights abuses.

Our call to action asks our government, and all elected representatives, to:

  • Condemn Israel’s military action in Gaza
  • Condemn the suppression of protest in Israel and the Occupied Territories
  • Reaffirm New Zealand’s opposition to Israel's illegal settlement activities
  • Support the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israeli war crimes
  • Commit to supporting the non-violent, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
  • Recognise Palestinian Statehood

The rally will be addressed by Nadia Abu-Shanab of Wellington Palestine and Marilyn Garson of Alternative Jewish Voices.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington Palestine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 