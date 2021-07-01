Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

FIANZ Releases Evidence Based Report On Treasury’s Response To 15 March

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:09 am
Press Release: FIANZ

FIANZ RELEASES EVIDENCE BASED REPORT ON TREASURY’S RESPONSE TO 15 MARCH, TERROR ATTACK (PART 1) AND THE ABSENCE OF ANY BASELINE INFORMATION ON THE VICTIMS EVEN AFTER TWO YEARS ( PART 2)

FIANZ REPORT – PART 1:

ROLE OF TREASURY- WHAT WENT WRONG.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of NZ (FIANZ), has submitted a Report which focuses on the Treasury response to the ACC proposal on ‘Extended mental health support for those affected by the 15 March 2019 terrorist attack’.

We are pleased to report that after discussions with Caralee McLiesh, Secretary and Chief Executive of the Treasury, a number of key issues have been clarified . Contrary to reports at that time, Treasury has stated that they had the intention to provide support to the victims and at no point did they oppose support. They explained that their concern was focused on how support should be provided. FIANZ noted the existing provision of Section 265 of the ACC Act 2001, through which the additional payment could have been approved.

FIANZ thanks Treasury for the above clarification and appreciates the willingness to consider different viewpoints to address the welfare and wellbeing needs of the victims of 15 March , 2019.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has consistently stressed the need to support the affected whānau and survivors. The Royal Commission has also recommended to ensure the welfare and wellbeing needs of the affected whānau, survivors and witnesses. The Treasury clarification is in keeping with and aligns with the above.

FIANZ also particularly appreciates the Treasury focus on diversity and inclusiveness. In this respect, the Secretary of Treasury has accepted FIANZ invitation for a cultural orientation session by senior Treasury officials at the Wellington masjid. This openness and willingness to understand multi-ethnic faith based communities is particularly welcomed, and fulfils the Royal Commission’s recommendation for a more public-faced approach to policy making.

Treasury Press Statement: FIANZ has been advised that Treasury’s statement on the FIANZ Report is available from Jacqui Bridges, Manager Communications, Email: media@treasury.govt.nz.

FIANZ REPORT : PART 2-

BASELINE INFORMATION ON VICTIMS MISSING AFTER TWO YEARS

Part 2 of the Report focusses on the lack of adequate all-of-government approach to planning for the welfare of the victims , which the Royal Commission had recommended. It has been over two years and no needs analysis of the victims have been done, nor is there any baseline numbers or agreed definition of who are the victims, said Abdur Razzaq. This should be a priority, to have any semblance of a systematic and planned approach to managing the welfare and wellbeing of the victims.

ISSUED BY : Ibrar Sheikh, President.

