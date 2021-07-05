Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Will You Become An Oldie And A Goodie And Show Your Support?

Monday, 5 July 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: Age Concern

Each year tens of thousands of vulnerable and isolated older New Zealanders come to Age Concerns around the country for help. In Auckland alone, Age Concern works with almost 10,000 vulnerable older kiwis – providing them with essential services and support to overcome abuse, neglect, loneliness, isolation and social issues impacting on them.

There are some stark national statistics too. Age Concern understands 20 per cent, or one in five older New Zealanders experience loneliness and isolation, and up to 10 per cent, or one in ten are victims of elder abuse.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, like other social agencies, Age Concern has seen an increase in need among the people it works with. Although for many of the isolated older people they work with the negative impacts of COVID-19 were just how their life is year-in-year-out.

Age Concern Auckland needs to fundraise $1,000,000 a year to deliver their crucial services, so the first time is mounting a community fundraising campaign – Oldie and a Goodie.

Age Concern Auckland CEO Kevin Lamb says getting older is not always celebrated here in Aotearoa, so the Oldie and a Goodie campaign aims to flip that around by getting schools, workplaces and the wider community involved.

“We’re aiming to raise awareness about our older New Zealanders with Oldie and a Goodie. We want people to find something old and meaningful to wear or to show and share and encourage people to donate to help us support the older people in need in our community,” he says.

“We’ve recently had a big response to highlighted cases of elder abuse and loneliness among older Aucklanders but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We need community support to help our vulnerable elderly.”

To support Oldie and a Goodie visit www.oldieandagoodie.co.nz .

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Age Concern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 

Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 