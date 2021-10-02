Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

European Union Moves To Phase Out Animal Experiments

Saturday, 2 October 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: NZAVS

The European Parliament has recently passed a resolution¹ calling for an action plan to end the use of animal experimentation. The resolution passed with 667 votes to 4.

In 2010, the European Union adopted a directive with the ultimate aim of replacing the use of animals in research. Progress towards this goal has been slow. This new resolution is meant to speed up the process, putting in place a coherent plan to eliminate animals from experiments.

The next step will be with the European Commission, who will begin working on the new plan. Key elements of the plan will be identifying changes to be made in the science and the funding necessary to make it happen.

Campaigners in New Zealand have been calling for similar reforms here and are concerned that New Zealand is falling behind the world.

Earlier this year, the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) launched a ‘Striking at the Source’ petition that calls for establishing a similar goal here in New Zealand, allocating the funding to achieve it, and broader reforms to encourage scientists to adopt new practices.

This latest move by the European Union should serve as a wakeup call to the New Zealand government, says NZAVS Executive Director Tara Jackson.

“New Zealand has really fallen behind the times. Internationally countries are actively working towards eliminating the use of animals in experiments altogether. In New Zealand, we haven’t even set it as a goal yet.”

The Striking at the Source petition calls for changes to the law, updates to funding strategies, retraining of scientists, and more.

“What we are seeing in Europe is that there really needs to be an active plan to help manage the transition away from animals in experiments. Establishing a funding plan, retraining scientists, and establishing a centre for researching replacement methods will all go a long way towards improving our science.”

“If we do not begin the transition towards an animal-free science industry soon, we will find our methods entirely obsolete as the world upgrades to better methods.”

“Animals do not provide a good model of humans. The technologies of the future are not going to be using animals, and New Zealand needs to start the work necessary to adopt these changes.”

The Striking at the Source petition that NZAVS created can be seen here: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/demanding-action-against-animal-experimentation

[1] https://sciencebusiness.net/news/parliament-votes-through-demand-faster-phase-out-animal-testing-research.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZAVS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases


19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 