Declare War On Delta. Don't Wave A White Flag
Monday, 4 October 2021, 5:41 pm
Press Release: The Opportunities Party
"TOP is furious to see the Government wave a white flag
at a time when we should declare war on Delta.
The
Government won the first battle but now is choosing to lose
the war.
TOP says the Government should have held its
nerve for longer and committed to elimination. We call on a
non-partisan collaboration - where all parties work to fight
this war together and not each other.
Moving away from
the elimination strategy before all communities have had the
opportunity to get fully vaccinated is reckless, and Labour
is now failing to protect the team of 5 million. The message
the Government is sending is that we no longer need to put
the health and safety of each other first.
TOP says
the Government should be fixing the new stages of level 3 to
specific vaccination levels for all communities. Their
failure to do so is putting all of our communities,
especially Māori and children, at an unacceptable risk and
will result in deaths.
Labour provided no details this
afternoon on how it will escalate vaccination and
testing.
We are at war against this virus. The
Government must continue to act like
it."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>