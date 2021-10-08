Interim Report On The Future For Local Government Review
Friday, 8 October 2021, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Infrastructure New Zealand
Infrastructure New Zealand welcomes the release of the
interim report on the Future for Local Government Review,
saying it makes a strong case for much needed
change.
“The report confirms that all is not well in
New Zealand’s local government system and that change is
needed for local government to remain relevant and serve its
communities well,” General Manager Claire Edmondson
says.
“Infrastructure New Zealand’s input was
sought, and we are pleased to see our feedback reflected in
the interim report,” she says.
The report has
identified several well-known issues, including funding and
financing constraints, governance matters and scope creep
from central government requirements that add to councils’
financial pressure.
The review process is likely to
result in recommendations for some structure change,
bringing implications for Three Waters reform and changes to
the Resource Management Act.
“These three elements
are all once in a generation opportunities. In our view, the
Government is rushing the Three Waters and Resource
Management System reforms and needs to slow
down.
“We need to ensure we get local government’s
roles, functions and structure right so it can respond to
changing community expectations and be fit for future
challenges.”
Issues raised by the interim report
will be further explored at Infrastructure New Zealand’s
Building
Nations 2021, being held virtually from 16-19
November.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16
With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>