Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 8:50 am
Press Release: Infrastructure New Zealand

There is plenty in the Draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy for the infrastructure sector to like, Infrastructure New Zealand General Manager Claire Edmondson says.

The 243-page draft strategy containing 67 recommendations to Government, local government and the infrastructure sector was released today by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission | Te Waihanga.

“We need a strategy, and it’s good to have a 30-year plan out there. It sets out a vision, but also highlights challenges showing we need to improve our system for planning and building infrastructure, and also make better use of what we already have. This is a really good start,” Ms Edmondson says.

“Most of the 67 recommendations address known issues, and work on some is already underway, including resource management reform, emissions reduction and a national digital strategy.

“It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that we need to ensure the resource management system doesn’t unnecessarily increase project costs, efficiency and smarter ways of getting things done.

“We’ve been asking for reforms to the Resource Management Act and the recommendation to ensure that the Natural and Built Environments Act ‘gives effect’ to existing requirements for the Crown to deliver infrastructure is an added extra.

“The sector will be particularly thrilled at the recommendation of an independent Infrastructure Priority List to build consensus around key projects and initiatives that address significant long-term problems. This will enable the sector to ensure it has the appropriate resources and supply chain to compete for and deliver this work,” Ms Edmondson says.

“The sector will also be pleased with the recommendation for a national infrastructure skills plan to ensure we have the right people with the right skills to develop our infrastructure in the medium to long-term.

“These are the sorts of things that provide the certainty needed for the sector to get on with the job of making New Zealand a better place for us all. We just need the Government to take them on board and implement them in a timely way,” Ms Edmondson says.

Infrastructure New Zealand has been working with the Commission and held a series of workshops around the country earlier this year allowing members to provide direct input to the draft strategy.

The Commission is working towards tabling a final strategy in Parliament in early 2022.

Infrastructure New Zealand is New Zealand’s peak industry body for the infrastructure sector.

Infrastructure New Zealand promotes best practice in national infrastructure development through research, advocacy and public and private sector collaboration. Our members come from diverse sectors across New Zealand and include infrastructure service providers, investors and operators.

LEARN MORE

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Infrastructure New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases


There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 

Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 