Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bipartisan Housing Policy Falls Short

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: New Conservative

New Conservative is glad to see a bipartisan approach to housing policy. Unfortunately, however, the policy shows how out of touch both Labour and National are with the practicalities of suburban housing planning, and the consultative process that local bodies engage in.

While the concept of giving local councils some direction on their planning priorities was necessary, this one size fits all approach is not practical. Allowing four storey (three storey in the announcement, but four storeys are possible by clever design within the parameters) housing right across all residential neighbourhoods in our main cities is a very clumsy approach. This means that, without prior warning, anyone could suddenly have a four storey building being built over the fence that blocks all sun and views and compromises their privacy and enjoyment of outdoor space.

There have been many instances over the years of people and communities fighting to maintain the character of their neighbourhoods, to maintain their privacy and amenity, through the existing resource consent process. This ensures developers and neighbours work together to address the existing community’s concerns. Under this new policy that process will be removed for most developments.

It is true that compromises need to be made when living in an urban environment, but not in the way of having our suburban context peppered with tall buildings, dominating over single storey dwellings. A better approach would have been to give Councils a toolbox of different types of density that they could overlay across their municipalities as they saw fit. Grouping four storey dwellings together perhaps, but maintaining some leafy suburbs and variety.

Many Councils are also facing dire issues in providing and maintaining sufficient infrastructure to meet their current rate payer’s needs. Increased density of housing also requires upgraded provision of services - roading, sewerage, stormwater, transport, etc. Councils have the best knowledge of where to place increased housing to be most readily serviced rather than the scattergun approach this policy presents.

This policy statement is very dictatorial and ignores the process of consultation that many Councils are currently working through to achieve their targets of providing for future housing needs. Surely local Councils have a better understanding of where intensification of housing is most suitable, and could manipulate their planning rules accordingly.

New Conservative sees this announcement to enable housing supply as sadly lacking a robust consultation process, and is overtly dictatorial. We need practical and workable solutions to housing supply, not clumsy, wholesale mandates, from increasingly remote political leaders.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 