Number Of Home Transfers Drops In September 2021 Quarter

There were 36,753 home transfers in the September 2021 quarter, down more than 17 percent from the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Between the September 2020 and June 2021 quarters there were higher numbers of home transfers, including the December 2020 quarter when 51,501 home transfers occurred. Unlike the September 2021 quarter, no time was spent at COVID-19 alert-level 4 during this period.

“Despite being impacted by COVID-19, the number of home transfers in the September quarter was still comparable with pre-COVID-19 years,” property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

