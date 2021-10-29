Number Of Home Transfers Drops In September 2021 Quarter
Friday, 29 October 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There were 36,753 home transfers in the September 2021
quarter, down more than 17 percent from the June 2021
quarter, Stats NZ said today.
Between the September
2020 and June 2021 quarters there were higher numbers of
home transfers, including the December 2020 quarter when
51,501 home transfers occurred. Unlike the September 2021
quarter, no time was spent at COVID-19 alert-level 4 during
this period.
“Despite being impacted by COVID-19,
the number of home transfers in the September quarter was
still comparable with pre-COVID-19 years,” property
statistics manager Michael Heslop said.
Visit
our website to read this news story and information release
or to download CSV files:
