Labour's Republic Discussion Right On Time
Saturday, 6 November 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Republic
“This weekend’s conference of the New Zealand Labour
Party will debate a proposal to start the discussion on a
republic, with a New Zealand citizen as head of state, and
with Te Tiriti o Waitangi “as its foundation.” This
korero could not be more timely” said Lewis Holden,
campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a
Aotearoa.
“With Barbados leading the charge to
create the next republic within the Commonwealth by the end
of this month, Labour’s proposal to start the discussion
in Aotearoa is a good first step. As Norman Kirk once
observed, there’s a reason why “New Zealand” comes
first in the party’s name” added Mr Holden.
“New
Zealand Republic urges delegates to the conference to vote
in favour of the proposal. To not do so would simply mean
the party is excluding itself from the wider debate about
our symbols, and head of state. The proposal very wisely
includes Te Tiriti, which is the main constitutional issue
in the transition. Barbados demonstrates that there’s no
need to put such issues on hold because of the Covid-19
pandemic” concluded Mr
Holden.
