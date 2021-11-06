Labour's Republic Discussion Right On Time

“This weekend’s conference of the New Zealand Labour Party will debate a proposal to start the discussion on a republic, with a New Zealand citizen as head of state, and with Te Tiriti o Waitangi “as its foundation.” This korero could not be more timely” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“With Barbados leading the charge to create the next republic within the Commonwealth by the end of this month, Labour’s proposal to start the discussion in Aotearoa is a good first step. As Norman Kirk once observed, there’s a reason why “New Zealand” comes first in the party’s name” added Mr Holden.

“New Zealand Republic urges delegates to the conference to vote in favour of the proposal. To not do so would simply mean the party is excluding itself from the wider debate about our symbols, and head of state. The proposal very wisely includes Te Tiriti, which is the main constitutional issue in the transition. Barbados demonstrates that there’s no need to put such issues on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic” concluded Mr Holden.

© Scoop Media

