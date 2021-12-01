National Party’s New Conscience Not Representative Of Aotearoa’s Values
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa
ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa notes the appointment of
Christopher Luxon as new leader for the National Party, and
Nicola Willis as deputy leader.
ALRANZ Abortion Rights
Aotearoa spokesperson Dr Tracy Morison said “Christopher
Luxon’s well-publicised anti-abortion views are not
representative of the values of mainstream New Zealanders,
who overwhelmingly supported reform”.
Luxon said on
Checkpoint following his appointment that his pro-life
stance is not “a big issue” because abortion was
decriminalized last year, and his deputy Nicola Willis is
pro-choice.
Tracy Morison notes that “most people
seeking abortion care in Aotearoa would disagree strongly
with Christopher on this point”. Luxon’s refusal to
answer whether he thought abortion was murder indicates he
understands he is out of step with most New
Zealanders.
ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa wish
Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis well, but intend to
monitor the extent that views such as his may have on the
provision of safe and equitable abortion care in Aotearoa,
particularly when considering the upcoming vote on the
Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion (Safe Areas)
Amendment
Bill.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced
The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>