Dealing With The Long Tail Of Covid: Our Economic Road Ahead

Annual New Zealand Economics Forum to provide insight and discussion on New Zealand’s post-Covid economic recovery

The University of Waikato will host the annual New Zealand Economics Forum this Thursday and Friday to discuss the economic impacts of Covid-19 on dealing with the pandemic’s long tail.

The 2022 New Zealand Economics Forum, Dealing with Covid’s long tail, provides a platform for debate and discussion of the country’s response to Covid-19.

“These are truly unprecedented times. A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and the local and international public health response to it has produced an extraordinary level of disruption to the economy,” says University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley.

“Two years into the pandemic the Forum is a chance to take stock and assess whether we are making the right policy responses, and whether they will be adequate to meet the challenges across our economy, and in sectors as diverse as health, commerce, and education.

“The University is pleased to be able to offer a forum which gives economists, policymakers, and industry leaders the time and space to debate and discuss the complexities of managing our way out of a pandemic.”

Secretary to the New Zealand Treasury Caralee McLiesh will present a keynote address on the economic tensions following the Covid-19 pandemic, and the financial outlook from a Treasury perspective.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, Professor in Economics and Finance Grant Spencer, ANZ Bank Economist Sharon Zollner, and Emeritus Professor of Banking and Finance Professor Charles Goodhart from the London School of Economics will discuss monetary policy, inflation and financial markets.

Addresses from Rt Hon Helen Clark, Rt Hon Jim Bolger and Former Trade Minister Hon Tim Groser will address the global context, and their different perspectives on managing this disruptive period in the world’s history.

Other guest speakers include NZ Council of Trade Unions Economist Craig Renney, senior business leader Sir Robert McLeod, Professor Des Gorman, Professor Robin Gould and Rajna Patel from Tamaki Health.

The forum moderators will include former Finance Minister Steven Joyce, and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Waikato Management School, Matt Bolger.

The Forum explores the themes of inclusion and diversity with discussions on economic disparity, the Māori economy, housing and infrastructure, the labour market and globalisation.

“These are unprecedented times. I’m looking forward to hearing the observations and insights that will help track our path in the years ahead,” says Professor Quigley.

